Election Day voting in Easthampton moved to high school

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The Easthampton City Council has voted to move all voting precincts to the Easthampton High School on November 3.

The city council made the decision during their October 14 meeting. This decision is only involving voting on November 3 in the city. No voting will be done at the White Brook Middle School.

Currently, the plan is to have Precincts 1 and 2 go through the left door of the high school entrance and Precincts 3, 4 and 5 to go through the right door of the high school entrance. Below is a photo showing the current path for voters.

Credit: City of Easthampton

The Easthampton High School is located at 70 Williston Avenue.

Early voting is still located at the city hall at 50 Payson Avenue. Easthampton’s early voting scheduled is as the following: