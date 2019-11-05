(WWLP) – Several Hampshire County cities and towns will decide on a new mayor, district representative, and ballot questions on this election day.
22News is your local election headquarters and we’re Working for You with the election results.
Northampton:
Amherst:
Easthampton:
Click here for Your Local Election Headquarters
Latest News:
- Election Results: Hampshire County mayoral race, city council, ballot questions
- Election Results: Greenfield mayoral race, city council, ballot questions
- Election Results: Berkshire County mayoral race, city council, school committee
- Election Results: Hampden County mayoral race, city council, ballot questions
- Tune In! Online Election Day special with expert analysis
Find 22News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to reportit@wwlp.com.