Electric cars line up Hampton Avenue for Northampton car expo

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – If you ever wondered what it would be like to drive an electric car, Saturday was your chance to do just that.

Electric cars lined up on Hampton Avenue in Northampton Saturday for the Electric Car Expo that featured test drives, informational booths and a food truck.

22News spoke with one member of Mass Drive Clean who said the purpose of the expo is to get more people to switch to green vehicles.

“It’s certainly the future that I imagine and we’re aiming for,” Amanda Scarborough said. “Massachusetts does have its own state goals for advancing electric vehicles, how many they want on the road by 2050, so this is all part of supporting that goal.”

The expo was created by the Massachusetts Department of Energy Resources and the Northampton Radio Group.