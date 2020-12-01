Electrical outlet shorted out at home in Williamsburg

WILLIAMSBURG, Mass. (WWLP) – Williamsburg firefighters were called to a home on Main Street Monday night for a report of smoke and odor of burning electrical inside the home.

According to the Williamsburg Fire Department, when firefighters arrived at the home in Haydenville they found a strong odor inside the home and checked the interior and exterior with thermal imagers. They eventually found an exterior electrical outlet that shorted out.

Firefighters disconnected power from the outlet and after an additional check of the home, the residents were allowed back inside.

Northampton fire, Highland AMB, and National Grid all assisted.

