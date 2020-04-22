Electronic stores seeing high demand in items, repairs during pandemic

NORTHAMTPON, Mass. (WWLP) – Everyone wants to stay connected during these difficult times, and businesses are trying to keep up with the high demand.

YES Computers in Northampton remains open, because they are considered an essential business. Since they sell laptops, phones and repair electronics — they are in high demand.

The store has had to change their ways of operation however. YES is offering curbside retail sales and computer and iPhone repair drop-off only during the coronavirus pandemic.

“It took us a few days to develop a real secure system. I think everyone is safer, clients and staff,” owner Mark Wineburg, told 22News.

Wineburg explained, “We have a double door system with a slot so we do all our communication through the old fashion telephone which is very enjoyable for someone of my generation, I’m very comfortable with it.”

YES Computers assures employees continue to clean all of the devices they come in contact with, as well as sanitize the entire store daily.

Non-essential businesses will remained closed through at least May 4.