GRANBY, Mass. (WWLP) – Elevated levels of carbon monoxide were reported at the MacDuffie school in Granby Monday morning.

According to the Granby Fire Department, firefighters were called to the MacDuffie School in Granby for a report of a carbon monoxide alarm around 10:30 a.m. Monday, following a recent power outage.

When crews arrived, they confirmed there was an elevated level of carbon monoxide in the first floor on the central building. The building is where the dining hall and classrooms are located. The building was vented and cleared for use by noon.

MacDuffie School is a private college preparatory high school for day and boarding students in grade 6 through 12.