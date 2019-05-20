Elks Lodge in Florence displaying American flags in honor of service members

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Memorial Day is approaching and you can help honor someone who has made an impact in your life.

From now until July 13, Elks Lodge #997 will have dozens of American flags on its lawn, each flag representing veterans, service members, first responders, or their families.

So far, 82 flags have been purchased by sponsors. They hope to get sponsors for 150 flags.

Each American flag represents a person with their own unique story. Proceeds from the Field of Honor flag sponsorships will support services for local veterans and first responders throughout the year.

“We’re seeing people stop, taking pictures, many of them are emotionally charged from their own personal experience,” Elks Lodge President Don Rippetoe told 22News. “What we are trying to do is continue to support the community as folks come forward. We will look for ways to support them.”

The flags will be returned to the sponsors on July 13 so they can continue the tribute at home. The Lodge is also having a BBQ on July 13 to thank those for sponsoring a flag.

You can purchase a flag for $50.

For more information about the Field of Honor and becoming a sponsor, you can head to the Field of Honor website.

