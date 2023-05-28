SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – Emergency crews from South Hadley and Northampton are searching the Connecticut River Sunday night in the area of Brunelle’s Marina.

When our 22News crews arrived at the scene, they could see several ambulances, boats of first responders and divers heading out into the river. Yellow tape was also being put up to block off the area of the river being accessed by search teams.

This continues to be an active scene. South Hadley and Northampton Police and Fire told 22News they could not comment on an ongoing investigation.

Our 22News crews were told additional search boats are being sent out as conditions get more challenging the darker it gets.

This is a developing story. 22News will continue to update as soon as more information becomes available.