Emergency funds available for small businesses impacted by COVID-19

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Governor Charlie Baker announced a $10 million relief fund for small businesses affected by the COVID-19.

The recovery loan fund will provide emergency capital of up to $75,000 for businesses with fewer than 50 full-time and part-time employees and is also available for nonprofits. The Massachusetts Growth Capital Corporation is capitalizing on the fund and will administer it.

Baker banned bars and restaurants from serving food and drinks on site but will allow takeout and delivery services. But many small businesses have had to close. 22News spoke with State Representative Lindsay Sabadosa on the phone Tuesday. She said more will need to be done as the weeks go by.

“It is a good first step,” Sabadosa said. “It is not going to be enough. We are going to need to talk about getting assistance from the federal government. We have been asking people to fill out an application with MEMA so Massachusetts can qualify for federal aid.”

On Sunday, Baker ordered a more restrictive public gathering plan, banning all gatherings of 25 or more people. The governor’s initial ban was on gatherings of 250 or more people, which was put into place on Friday.

Small businesses just hope the relief comes soon.