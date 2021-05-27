Emergency services at Mary Lane Outpatient Center in Ware closing June 3

WARE, Mass. (WWLP) – The emergency department at Baystate Mary Lane Outpatient Center in Ware will close as of Thursday, June 3.

Related Content Baystate to close Mary Lane facility in Ware by 2023

The ending of emergency services at Mary Lane is part of a larger plan to close the facility, which Baystate Health announced back in January. The health system said that Mary Lane is underused, with the facility being only 50% occupied during the day, and only about 10% occupied at night.

Mary Lane transitioned from a hospital to an outpatient facility in 2016, after the closure of their inpatient beds. That came after Baystate Health acquired Wing Memorial Hospital (now Baystate Wing Hospital,) located about nine miles away in Palmer.

With the closure of the emergency department at Mary Lane, Baystate Wing Hospital will provide all emergency services for eastern Hampden and Hampshire County.

Baystate Health has plans to relocate all remaining services at the Baystate Mary Lane Outpatient Center over the next two years, and the building will eventually be demolished.