Emergency shelter to open at First Churches of Northampton this week

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The city of Northampton will be opening an emergency 24/7 shelter at First Churches of Northampton for those in need of a place to rest in the colder months on December 4.

This city will be working with ServiceNet, who already maintain shelters on Grove Street and

Center Street. The need for a third came as colder temperatures are incoming and social distancing in the first two shelters would not allow more people inside. A third shelter will give the city a total of 40 beds, all shelters combined, for those in need.

“The City of Northampton is eternally grateful to the congregation of First Churches for stepping forward to provide a space to shelter people in need in our city for the colder months,” said Mayor David Narkewicz, “also, we thank our trusted partner, ServiceNet, for expanding their services to help ensure that we keep this population safe and prevent the spread of COVID-19 in our community. Now that we have a location there’s still a lot to do to open the doors by next week, but the city is proud to partner with both organizations to meet this need.”

The shelter will be staffed by ServiceNet, with support from city staff and volunteers. Residents of the shelter, staff, and volunteers will all be tested before entering the shelter. They will also take a health questionnaire and if any illness is present, they will not be allowed inside the shelter and redirected to a medical evaluation. Residents inside the shelter will be screened twice a day.

ServiceNet is looking for staff members to help maintain the shelters. If you are interested you can go to their website. The city of Northampton is also looking for volunteers to assist in the facility. If you are interested, you can sign up here or contact their Volunteer Coordinator, Loren Davine at lorendavine@gmail.com.

The third shelter will be located at First Churches on 129 Main Street in Northampton.