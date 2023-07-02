HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) — Employees at Trader Joe’s in Hadley staged a walkout on Saturday in response to what the store’s union is calling a “retaliatory firing” of a worker there.

According to a release from the Trader’s Joe United union, the employee was fired for failing to remove a power tool from the store in a timely fashion. The union has filed an unfair labor practice charge with the National Labor Relations Board, claiming the firing was retaliatory over that employee’s union support.

The Hadley Trader Joe’s was the first of the grocery chains to unionize, winning their election last year.