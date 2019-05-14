Empty nip bottles littering Massachusetts streets

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Empty nip bottles continue to be found on streets across Massachusetts.

Communities in western Massachusetts are dealing with the problem and many are seeing them in Easthampton and Southampton.

Empty nip bottles are one of the most common littered items in the state. Photos sent to us from a viewer show hundreds of empty nip bottles that he picked up while he was walking along Route 10 from Southampton to Easthampton over the weekend.

The viewer said he only walked about 5-miles and collected 374 empty nip bottles. This has also been a re-occurring problem in Agawam.

One Agawam resident told 22News earlier this month that he fills multiple 5-gallon buckets with the nips he finds on the sides of the roads. A bill that is in the Legislature would allow a 5-cent deposit on nip bottles if passed.

Sandwich State Representative Randy Hunt filed the bill to allow deposits on nips. The legislature has rejected similar bills in the past.

The state of Maine has banned the sale of nips to prevent litter.

The eastern Massachusetts city of Chelsea has imposed a similar ban.

