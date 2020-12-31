End of year celebrations limited in 2020

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Many are looking forward to the end of 2020 but with COVID-19 restrictions in place, end of the year celebrations like First Night in Northampton will look much different than in years past.

It’s been a year full of holidays celebrated differently and local business owners hope New Year’s Eve is one of the last that is impacted by COVID-19.

That’s how New Year’s Eve has usually been celebrated in Northampton for the past 30 plus years but this video of previous celebrations that include streets filled with crowds is something you won’t be seeing this year.

Paul and Elizabeth’s in Northampton usually sees a good-sized crowd on New Year’s Eve, but this year the restaurant will be offering takeout orders only.

“We’re Hoping people have their dinners at home with us,” said Nate Sustick. “It’s a different style of doing things but we’re still here and you can get your dinner to go and have it in your living room.”

Businesses such as Thornes Marketplace will be closing at 5 p.m. and The Hotel Northampton, usually a common gathering location on that evening has closed for the winter.

“Normally we have a sold-out hotel, but because of the restrictions and 10 p.m. curfews Northampton from 10 p.m. to midnight is usually packed but this year streets will be empty,” said Caetlin Lawler during a phoner. “It is important for people’s safety to keep distanced and hopefully is people do it right this year it will be back to normal next year and we can have even more fun.”

This year’s First Night will have 12 hours of online entertainment including the virtual ball rise by Northampton City Arts.

You can find that on New Year’s Eve here.