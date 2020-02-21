Enfield man arrested for allegedly dragging state trooper during traffic stop in Ware

WARE, Mass. (WWLP) – A Connecticut man was arrested after police say he dragged a Massachusetts state trooper during a motor vehicle stop in Ware early Wednesday evening.

According to Massachusetts State Police, 24-year-old Joseph Hurlburt of Enfield was stopped by a trooper for a license plate violation while traveling southbound on Route 32 in Ware. The trooper determined Hulburt had multiple warrants for his arrest and attempted to remove him from his car.

Hulburt allegedly began to drive forward at high speed. His car dragged the trooper nearly 30 feet before stopping and causing the trooper to fall. State Police say Hulburt drove off on Route 32 and headed towards Palmer.

The trooper was not injured during the incident, according to State Police.

The Ware Police Department found Hulburt Thursday morning and arrested for the active warrants he had along with additional charges.

Hulburt has been charged with the following: