Enlite cannabis dispensary opens in Northampton

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A new cannabis dispensary will celebrate its grand opening in Northampton Tuesday morning.

Enlite will open its doors on Damon Road for the first time at 9 a.m. It will be the first Minority Business Enterprise to open a dispensary in western Massachusetts. Founded by Matt Yee alongside the Picknelly and Cutting families, it is also one of the few locally owned and operated dispensaries in the area.

Guests scheduled to attend the grand opening guestsl include CannaBizViews, Cultivate, INSA, Ascend MA

Wellness Holding, Church, NEA, Resinate, Treeworks, Levia, Sira Naturals, Mary Jane’s Art Shop, White Hut, Holyoke Hummus and Hot Oven Cookies.

A week-long “CANNACOPIA” celebration will also kick-off on November 27 featuring product demos, local food trucks, local artists, and more to anyone 21 years or older.