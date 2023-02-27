AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – The Eric Carle Museum in Amherst will be helping colorblind individuals see what they’ve been missing through a pair of Enchroma glasses.

With one in 12 men and and one out of 200 women colorblind in the United States, the museum hopes to try the glasses on a lot of curious colorblind people beginning Wednesday.

Seventy-three year old Edward Lesage of Amherst is colorblind. He explained to 22News his experience with the glasses, “I had a lot of fun putting them on, and going through and seeing half of the picture.”

Credit: The Eric Carle Museum of Picture Book Art

“Eric Carle said his painted papers were like his palette. His collages began by painting tissue paper with bright, acrylic paints, creating colorful patterns across each paper. And by partnering with EnChroma we can now offer glasses to color blind guests so they can better view those vibrant colors and designs, not only in the colorful collages of Eric Carle and other works in our collection, but outside appreciating nature in Bobbie’s Meadow,” said Courtney Waring, director of education.

“The Very Hungry Caterpillar, and other works by Eric Carle, are some of the most iconic and colorful in children’s literature,” said Erik Ritchie, CEO of EnChroma. “And now, with the help of The Eric Carle Museum of Picture Book Art, their color blind visitors will be able to fully enjoy his and other artist’s picture book illustrations in vivid color.”