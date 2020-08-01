Eric Carle Museum in Amherst reopens to the public

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – The popular Amherst art museum that bears the name of illustrator Eric Carle was allowed to reopen Saturday after Covid-19 restrictions were lifted.

The Eric Carle Museum near Amherst College has received international acclaim since its opening 17 years ago.

Museum personnel told 22News how delighted they are to be back open. “That just gave us a chance to have a slow open and connect with our members again, see how they’re doing, be able to survey them and ask them for any input and feedback about their experience here,” Courtney Waring said.

“We really wanted to make sure that as they came back they felt safe and comfortable,” Waring added.

Included in the vast collection of picture book art are the illustrations contained in Eric Carle’s more than 70 books.