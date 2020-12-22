Eric Carle Museum of Picture Book Art in Amherst closes as COVID-19 cases rise in the state

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – The Eric Carle Museum of Picture Book Art closed Sunday due to rising COVID-19 cases in the state.

According to a post on their Facebook Page, the museum chose to close because of safety concerns due to the spike in COVID-19 cases within Massachusetts. The town of Amherst is currently at moderate risk for COVID-19 according to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health Risk Assessment map. This means there have been less than or equal to 25 COVID-19 cases in two weeks as of December 17.

They stated they will reopen as soon as they feel it is safe for their staff, visitors, and community. All advanced ticket orders will be refunded.

The Carle Bookshop will continue to do online orders and offer curbside pickup.

The museum is encouraging people to visit their website because they will continue to post storytimes, collection highlights, and home art activity blogs.