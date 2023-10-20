AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – Eversource will be performing tree work in Amherst as part of its ongoing efforts to reduce tree-related power outages across the state.

Crews will be working on trees on Middle Street, West Street, Military Road, Bay Road, and Potwine Lane, among others. By the end of the year, Eversource says they will have trimmed or removed trees along 14 miles of town roads.

“Trees continue to be the primary cause of power outages, especially during a storm, so identifying weak, diseased and hazardous trees along town roads and trimming or removing them before they cause a problem is critical,” said Eversource Vegetation Management Manager Christopher Gonzalez. “While we all love our trees, we have seen firsthand the damage they can cause to the electric system. Our comprehensive and consistent tree trimming program helps to improve day-to-day reliability during all types of weather and we continue to see fewer power outages where this work has been done – that’s why this work is so vital.”

“Eversource is a great partner,” said Amherst Tree Warden Alan Snow. “We work closely with their arborist to identify risk trees along the public way. When our tree crews can’t get hazard trees down because of their proximity to the wires, Eversource will step up and remove those trees for the town. Due to the Emerald Ash Borer infestation, we’re losing all of our ash trees one-by-one, as well as maples that are in decline, so there’s a lot of trees unfortunately dying along our roadside that make it very difficult to keep up with.”