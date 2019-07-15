Eversource: We’re prepared in case there’s a blackout in western Massachusetts

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Power has been restored in New York City after a massive blackout caused thousands of people to lose power in Manhattan Saturday night.

The outage left people trapped in subway cars and elevators until power was restored hours later.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said the failure started with an explosion and fire at a substation that caused other substations to “lose power and malfunction.”

So, this now begs the question, are we prepared if a massive power outage were to strike western Massachusetts?

Priscilla Ress, spokeswoman for Eversource, which provides power to more than 200,000 customers in western Massachusetts, said they are ready day or night, to get the lights back on.

“We keep the outages as short as possible and we keep as many people with the lights on as possible,” Ress said. “We are making sure the trees aren’t growing too close to power lines and we invest millions of dollars to make sure the lines are clear and nothing is interfering.”

With temperatures approaching 90 degrees this week, air conditioners will be on high. Eversource says they will be monitoring how much energy is being used.

However, interestingly enough, Ress said that since more people are using energy-efficient technology, Eversource has seen fewer energy spikes during heat waves.

Eversource does have a mobile app for customers to track outages, as well as provide updates for those customers.