Eversource working in New City section of Easthampton

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Eversource crews are working on roads in Easthampton beginning Wednesday.

According to the Easthampton Police Department, road work is scheduled for New City section of Easthampton. Eversource Gas will begin work in the Parsons Street neighborhoods.

MAP: Dartmouth Street in Easthampton

There will be “No Parking” signs posted temporarily indicating no on-street parking in the locations of the signage. It was noted that crews will begin on Dartmouth Street. Drivers are being asked to plan accordingly.

