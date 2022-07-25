SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – An excavating company in South Hadley was fined for violations at its facility.

According to the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection (MassDEP), Marion Excavating Co., Inc. was fined $6,000 for violations of the air pollution control and hazardous waste regulations at its facility located at 749 New Ludlow Road in South Hadley.

MassDEP conducted an inspection on September 27, 2021 and found violations that included failing to register as a generator of waste oil and recycling waste oil without prior notification to MassDEP. Marion Excavating Co., Inc. made corrective actions and addressed the violations.

“It is important for companies to understand and recognize the importance of operating in compliance with the Massachusetts environmental laws and regulations in order to avoid potential releases to the environment,” said Michael Gorski, director of MassDEP’s Western Regional Office in Springfield.

Marion Excavating Co., Inc. is required to pay $2,000 of the assessed penalty and ensure that all violations cited are corrected. The remaining $4,000 penalty will be suspended provided the company completes the requirements of the consent order.