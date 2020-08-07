Excavator struck gas line in Easthampton

Hampshire County

by:

Posted: / Updated:
easthampton deputy fire chief_705347

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A contractor struck a gas line at a school construction site in Easthampton just before noontime Friday.

Easthampton Fire Chief Christopher Norris told 22News an excavator struck a 2-inch gas line outside the White Brook Middle School on Park Street.

Norris said all bystanders had to be evacuated, and firefighters took readings inside the school building to make sure no gas got inside.

Norris said Columbia Gas crews arrived within minutes of the leak and shut everything off.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

Trending Stories

Donate Today