EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A contractor struck a gas line at a school construction site in Easthampton just before noontime Friday.
Easthampton Fire Chief Christopher Norris told 22News an excavator struck a 2-inch gas line outside the White Brook Middle School on Park Street.
Norris said all bystanders had to be evacuated, and firefighters took readings inside the school building to make sure no gas got inside.
Norris said Columbia Gas crews arrived within minutes of the leak and shut everything off.
Excavator struck gas line in Easthampton
EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A contractor struck a gas line at a school construction site in Easthampton just before noontime Friday.