Excessive rainfall impacting local marinas

SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – A South Hadley marina has been impacted by last week’s flooding due to excessive rains.

Brunelle’s Marina had to remove docked boats for several days when the Connecticut River began rising.

According to the owner, Luke Brunelle, the marina is in a vulnerable area on the river where rising waters and faster currents can cause damage to docked boats, adding that the rainy weather and flooding have been heavily impacting business and July was not a good month.

Brunelle told 22News, “It’s really a weekend business. When you have 3-4 weekends in a row of rain it just takes away from a seasonal business so it takes its toll.”

As of this weekend, the boats are returning back to the marina, and they are opened for business. According to National Weather Service, the Connecticut river has returned to normal levels.