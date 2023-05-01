NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A conversation in Hampshire County took place Monday evening about race, racism, and anti-racism grounded in the experiences of people across Northampton Public Schools.

The “Real Talk” story exhibit has launched at JFK Middle School in Northampton. It’s a multi-racial advisory team of four middle school educators and students, whose work centers on community based learning. The event was about sharing experiences to better understand one another to help show respect and acceptance.

“Getting stories out there of racially motivated things that have happened to students and staff, and members of the community to help us have meaningful and difficult conversations. Which is so important if we are reaching our goal to become a cultural responsive school system,” said Para-professional Maretha Wallas.

The JFK Art Department is leading a school-wide art project called, “Our Shores, Our Vision, Our Freedom.” It launched as a component to the exhibit.