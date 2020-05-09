Expect snow accumulation in the Hilltowns, Berkshire area

Hampshire County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHESTERFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Despite it being the second weekend of May, it is definitely a chilly Saturday morning.

Saturday’s Forecast Discussion

22News Storm Team Meteorologists forecasted little to no accumulation of snow in the pioneer valley, mainly in the Hilltowns and the Berkshires. If anyone is looking to go out for a grocery run, remember to stay warm by layering up and grabbing those gloves.

We also have a freeze warning Saturday night which means if you just put those plants outside for spring, take them back in so they don’t freeze in the cold temperatures.

If you have any snow outside your home and want to share, send them to ReportIt@wwlp.com!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

