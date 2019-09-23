Expect traffic back up in Northampton Monday

NORTHHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The Northampton Department of Public Works announced a traffic alert on Monday due to construction.

According to Northampton DPW, the city is scheduled to pave Glendale Road from 6:30 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.

Glendale Road, Brisson Drive and Park Hill Road Extension will be closed.

Only residents and emergency vehicles have access through closed roads.

Additionally, on Monday & Tuesday, Chesterfield Road will be paved from 6:30 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.

Chesterfield Road. Chesterfield Road and Montague Road will be closed.