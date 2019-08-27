UMass students face tuition increase this year

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – Many students at UMass this school year will come with a tuition increase.

It will be a busy week in Hampshire County as several area colleges begin to move students into dorms.

Amherst college freshmen will arrive Tuesday while other colleges such as Smith, Mount Holyoke, and Hampshire students will move in Friday.

Umass freshmen will also move in on Friday.

State Senators initially proposed a freeze on tuition and fees for in-state students at Umass, but the measure failed during budget talks.

The final version of the $43.3 billion state budget, included a $29 million increase in funding for UMass.

However, that increase fell $10 million short of what the school needed in order for a tuition freeze to take place.

Incoming students will now pay an additional 2.5 percent this fall.

In-state college students who attend UMass can expect to pay about $30,000 per year.