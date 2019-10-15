Experts say cigarette sales could increase as state-wide vaping ban continues

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Cigarette sales could be on the rise as the state-wide vaping ban continues until next year.

The Massachusetts vaping ban that has been in effect since September may be sending smokers back to the pack. Experts say the war on e-cigarettes could come with an unintended consequence.

Doctors are worried the vaping backlash could drive people back to smoking cigarettes.

“Having once been a smoker myself when I was young I realize that there are a lot more health issues than people usually think about,” a Northampton man said.

According to the CDC, smoking cigarettes is the leading cause of preventable death killing about 480,000 people every year,

Nicotine e-cigarettes may be as much as 95 percent safer than combustible cigarettes, and research shows that vaping can be an effective way to get smokers to quit but as the vaping ban continues until January, cigarette sales may be increasing.

As of October 8, 1,300 lung injury cases associated with an e-cigarette or vaping products have been reported to the CDC from 49 states. Twenty-six deaths have been confirmed in 21 states.

In 1997, 36 percent of U.S. high-school students claimed to have tried cigarettes. By 2017 the high-school smoking rate had fallen to 7.6 percent.

The American Lung Association has been helping people quit smoking through one of its programs. ‘Freedom From Smoking’ is a program that has helped hundreds of thousands of people quit smoking.