Exposure to drugs put Easthampton Police officers in danger

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Easthampton Police continue to look into an incident that sent officers to the hospital last week.

Two officers required medical treatment Friday night after being exposed to what police believe to be fentanyl.

Easthampton Police Chief Robert Alberti said the officers went inside of a vacant house on Lovefield Street for a report of a breaking and entering.

When officers went inside, they found drugs and quickly became very sick. The officers were taken to the hospital, and are doing ‘okay,’ but police continue to investigate.

Fentanyl is so strong that accidentally ingesting just a small amount can kill you. The drug is a powerful synthetic opioid that is similar to morphine but is 50 to 100 times more potent.

Synthetic opioids, including fentanyl, are now the most common drugs involved in drug overdose deaths in the United States.

There were more than 1,200 confirmed opioid overdose deaths in Massachusetts last year.

Easthampton Police couldn’t give us any more information regarding the incident.