Eye-catching artwork on display at gallery in Ware

WARE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Artworks Gallery in the town of Ware is successfully calling attention to itself with eye-catching works of art.

Passersby stop in front of the Artworks Gallery on Main Street in downtown Ware and admire the latest creations designed to have people stop and admire the work of artist Cindy Allen Bouncier.

Dakota Desrothers of Monson told 22News, “I definitely think that the fire brings people in driving by this handsome young man.”

Bourcier told 22News, “What inspired you to do this? I wanted to in my own way to celebrate fantasy art and that is what we have here at the gallery this month.”

The hope is that the dragon and the wizard will get people to stop and interest them the other works of fantasy art inside the gallery, which opened for artists and art lovers back in 2018.