Face covering required at UMass Amherst

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – UMass Amherst is now requiring the use of face coverings on campus.

Everyone must now wear face coverings indoors in nearly all circumstances, as well as outdoors where social distancing is not possible.

Spaces where face coverings are required include hallways, elevators, restrooms, break rooms, entries and exits to buildings, classrooms, meeting rooms, shared offices and work areas, and in residential hall rooms with friends, who are not your roommates.

Face coverings should be combined with social distancing whenever possible.