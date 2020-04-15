Face covering requirement begins Thursday in Northampton

Closings and Delays
NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – All consumers and employees in Northampton will be required to wear face coverings at all times when inside essential businesses.

Northampton’s public health director said the order goes into effect at 12:01 a.m Wednesday. The order is meant to expand upon guidance from the CDC and the state department of public health.

Northampton Mayor David Narkewigz says a bandana or a cloth mask is best because surgical masks are needed for first responders. Face covering are only effective when used in combination with frequent hand cleaning with soap and water or alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Using the correct procedure to wear and remove a mask must followed to ensure its effectiveness.

