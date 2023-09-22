BELCHERTOWN, Mass. (WWLP) – The Big E fairs continues its run but the Belchertown Fair will also be held this weekend! Here is a look at some events that are happening this weekend.

The Big E: September 15 – October 1

The Big E is best known for its fair foods, arts and crafts, state buildings, Mardi Gras floats parade, rides, agricultural events, and music performances!

Here’s when the fair and buildings open:

The gates open at 8:00 a.m. every day.

The Big E Bakery is open from 9:00 a.m. until 10:30 p.m.

The Buildings and Craft Common is open from 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

The Avenue of States and Storrowton Village Museum & Shops is open from 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

The New England Center is open from 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

The Midway is open Sunday-Thursday, 11 a.m. – 10 p.m., and Friday-Saturday, 10 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Belchertown Fair – September 22-24

Where: 2 Park St, Belchertown, MA

Friday, September 22: 8:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m.

Saturday, September 23: 8:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m.

Sunday, September 24: 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Other events happening this weekend:

Cruise for Critters – A car show celebrating the first day of fall will be held Saturday at Westview Farms Creamery from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at 109 East Road in Monson.

DoozyDo Parade in Northampton – A parade through Northampton to celebrate the community will start at 11:00 a.m. Saturday on Hawley Street and end at Pulaski Park.

UMass Sunwheel Autumnal Equinox – Saturday is the first day of fall. UMass is inviting the community to the standing stones on campus to observe the sunrise and sunset.

Stopping Stones Memorial – This Saturday, the Porter-Phelps-Huntington Museum is hosting an event to remember six people who were enslaved during the 18th century at the Porter-Phelps farmstead in Hadley. The event will be held from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at 130 River Drive in Hadley.

Source to Sea Cleanup – Connecticut River Conservancy is asking for people to help clean up the Connecticut River on Saturday. Anyone interested in participating can safely pick up trash anywhere along the 410-mile long river.

Monson Savings Bank will be holding a free shredding event Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at 136 West Street in Ware.

BankESB will be holding a free shredding event Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at 241 Northampton Street in Easthampton.

Freedom Credit Union will be holding a free shredding event Saturday beginning at 9:10 a.m. at the Pioneer Valley Indoor Karting (10 West Street, West Hatfield). Another shredding event will begin at 11:00 a.m. at 74 Main Street in Greenfield.