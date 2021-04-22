Faith leaders meet in Northampton to condemn racism

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A number of leaders from all different faiths came together in Northampton to condemn racism.

The gathering was an effort to make a statement about the conviction of Derek Chauvin.

About a dozen people were at the Unitarian Society of Northampton and Florence on Main Street in Northampton Thursday afternoon.

They all shared one goal: to fight against racism and raise awareness of violence against the Black community. Each religious leader shared concerns for human dignity and social justice.

“Racism is still imbedded in all of our systems because we remain unwilling or unable to see it and acknowledge that it is still there,” said Rev. Michael McSherry, Pastor of Edwards Church of Northampton.

Many others read poetry and discussed ways to promote justice and equality.