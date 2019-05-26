Fallen soldiers remembered with ceremony at the Quabbin Park Cemetery

WARE, Mass. (WWLP) – Quabbin Park Cemetery in Ware was filled with over 100 people Sunday morning to honor fallen soldiers.

The tradition is in its 81st year. It came to the Quabbin Park cemetery in 1938 after the towns of Dana, Enfield, Greenwich, and Prescott were flooded to make what is now the Quabbin Reservoir.

Families of residents who descended from those towns come year after year to honor their memory.

“I think it’s just important that people take the time to memorialize the day and take into account what it means,” Steven Byoko told 22News. “It’s important to all of the people that have passed away or have served in our wars.”

Although not many residents of the towns are still around, this tradition helps keep their memory alive.

Many that attend the annual ceremony are children or grandchildren of those residents. One attendee told 22News they feel this is a time to honor history.

“It’s important for people to remember the past I feel,” Nathaniel Courchesne said.​​​​ “Remember the people who served our country and people who are still here today, the veterans. It’s all very important that they get recognized and today is the perfect day for that.”

When the Swift River Valley was flooded, more than 6,000 graves had to be moved to Quabbin Park Cemetery, and many of those people had served our country.

The ceremony honors those fallen soldiers every year so those towns and those that served, will never be forgotten.

