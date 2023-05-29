FLORENCE, Mass. (WWLP) – Florence residents walked from Trinity Row Park to the Park Street Cemetery Monday for the 155th Florence Memorial Day parade.

After walking to the cemetery, people came together for a ceremony led by the Parade Marshal Edwin Nartowicz, where veterans and their families were recognized for their service to the country. Families who lost their loved ones in the military were given the medal of liberty.

Pearl Judd says it’s important to have events like the parade, that honors our heroes, “My dad who I never knew received the Massachusetts medal of liberty, I was totally amazed never knew it existed.”

She adds, it feels good to know that our military heroes are not forgotten, and that our history is there and not being erased.