Courtesy of Easthampton Fire Department

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – On Monday morning, Easthampton Fire Department were called to an alarm at Neil Pepin School due to the smell of gas.

According to the Easthampton Fire Department, everyone in the school located at 4 Park Street was evacuated so that the fire crews and Eversource officials could investigate the building. No gas or emergency was found in the school after the investigation.

Students and staff were able to re-enter the building after to continue their school day safely.