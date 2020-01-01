Families celebrate new year with breakfast and a dance party

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Young families from all over western Massachusetts danced up a storm at the Flywheel Arts Collective, a longstanding tradition that attracts growing families from Springfield to the Hilltowns.

“we have a lot of regulars who come every year, they love the event,” volunteer Jeremy Smith told 22News. “We have the pancakes, get the kids all riled up. And they can spin around and do some dancing and they’re ready for a nap by one o’clock.”

“I think we can have a lot of fun even if we have very little kids,” Amherst resident Jamie Rowen said. “In our community, we have people from all over the region. It is so important for young parents; I’m so grateful for this place.”

The new year’s morning dance party’s popularity was very much in evidence, attracting many dozens of young parents and their growing families sharing in finding the perfect time of day to help welcome in the new year in the kind of style they all could appreciate.

James Fiore of Springfield added that wouldn’t dream of welcoming the new year without the children at his side. “We all love music and the kids love to dance at the dance party here,” he said. “A chance to dance and get out and have fun.”

Another parent observed that by 1 p.m. the celebration had left the children ready to take a nap.

The new year’s morning dance party is put on each January 1st by Easthampton’s Flywheel Arts Collective and the organization Hilltown Families.