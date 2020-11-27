Families search for perfect Christmas tree at Granby farm

GRANBY, Mass. (WWLP) – Christmas is less than a month away but people are getting into the holiday spirit a little early this year.

Louie Ribeiro from Chicopee picked up his family’s Christmas tree a week before Thanksgiving at Randall’s Tree Farm in Granby.

“Just looking around, figured it would be a perfect day to grab the tree,” he told 22News.

Louie wanted to make sure they were able to pick out the perfect tree before the rush of the holiday season, especially in the middle of a pandemic.

It’s been a busy start to the season for Randall’s Tree Farm, despite COVID-19 cases continuing to rise. In a typical year, they don’t open until after Thanksgiving. But with the coronavirus worsening around the world, they figured people could use some holiday cheer.

“We’ve started early. I expect from what I’ve seen a great year,” said owner David Randall.

For the past 11 years, hundreds of families stop by the farm every season. The Randall’s operate their business right from their home, because the Christmas tree farm is located right in their 10-acre backyard.

And although masks are required and social distancing is a must this year, it’s business as usual.

“We feel like a provide a very nice service for people,” said Wendy Randall. “We have very faithful customers that come back every year. We are very dog friendly which helps. People come with their dogs. We’ve had seven dogs running around here at one time.

No matter if it’s a Fraser fur, Balsam fur or a Spruce, you’ll likely find something worth bringing home at this Hampshire county family owned farm.