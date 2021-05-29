Families spend Memorial Day Weekend remembering Eric Carle’s work in Amherst

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – Since the death of legendary writer and artist Eric Carle, the Amherst based Eric Carle Museum has been flooded with visitors from all over.

Among the many visitors to the Eric Carle Museum in Amherst was internationally known writer Jane Yolen. She felt it was important for her to visit this shrine honoring the work of Eric Carle and other renowned illustrators.

“I’ve known Eric well before he ever started the museum. A family friend for a long time, so when we heard the news, my daughter and I decided we needed to come over,” said Yolen.

Many others mourning the loss of Eric Carle would visit this monument to his work, one week after he passed away at his Northampton home. Some of the many visitors to the museum had never before spent time admiring the artistry and accomplished illustrations

“Well first of all the sad news, and we have the pleasure of finally seeing the museum. We thought it would be a wonderful place to come to spend a little bit of time,” said Chris Hausman.

The doors to the Eric Carle Museum have been open since 2003, affording visitors a glorious look at the illustrative artwork of Eric Carle and his contemporaries. The visitors continue to come to enhance the legacy of the man in whose honor this art museum is named.