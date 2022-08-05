FLORENCE, Mass. (WWLP) – Over at Florence Civic Center two organizations came together to host an outdoor film screening and expert panel on the climate crisis.

Grow Food Northampton and The American Resilience Project came together with filmmaker Roger Sorkin and they screened his film, ‘Farm Free or Die.’ The 29 minute film discusses the importance of regenerative and organic farming. The filmmaker believes that this method is instrumental to creating an equitable food system that can provide a solution to climate change.

22News spoke to Congressman Jim McGovern and Roger Sorkin about Friday’s event.

“It’s all about the challenges that our farmers are facing due to the climate crisis,” McGovern said about the film.

Roger Sorkin, the filmmaker of ‘Farm Free or Die,’ told 22News, “We’re screening this film called ‘Farm Free or Die,’ which is a documentary that’s designed to incentivize regenerative agriculture in public policy. We have the 2023 farm bill coming up next year and we want to take that as an opportunity to help farmers stay on their lands and deal with climate change.”

Congressman McGovern has been working to prevent and respond to climate and hunger efforts in the United States. He also has discussed policies to end hunger and push towards regenerative agriculture.