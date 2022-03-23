NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Over in Northampton this evening an appreciation party was held for all western Massachusetts farmers.

This event was held over at the platform in Union Station. These farmers have applied for or have already received a local farmer award to help support their farm business within the valley. The Harold Grinspoon foundation has given more than 400 grants in partnership with Big Y since 2015. 22News spoke to some of the attendees tonight about the appreciation party.

Ben Clark of Clarkdale Fruit Farms in Deerfield said, “It really has recognized a lot of farmers and helped out our farm. As well as many several hundred I know In western Mass. That have been helped with these grants. They are really simple to apply for, no match required and it really does help direct aid to the farmer.

Charlie D’Amour, President CEO of Big Y told 22News, “Western Massachusetts I think is the garden of New England and we have so much farmland and we have these dedicated farmers and the way that we can help them is really helping our community.”

These awards go towards these local farmers who have faced financial hardship during the pandemic. The funds are meant to provide relief and allow farms to invest in infrastructure improvements.