Farmer’s market in Belchertown opens for season

BELCHERTOWN, Mass. (WWLP) – This is the age of the farmer’s market. When shoppers in more western Massachusetts cities and towns purchase directly with their nearby farmers.

The concept of the farmer’s market is not new. New Englanders enjoyed the convenience 200 years ago, but it has only been in the last quarter of a century that they’ve really caught on.

On the town common in Belchertown, Hampshire county farmers sold what they grow to a receptive clientele as the market began its summer season.

Farmer’s market manager Brittni Robidoux told 22News, “I think it’s gonna bring a lot of people together again, a lot of people are looking forward to being here and supporting our local farmers and businesses. A lot of people have been impacted, with COVID obviously, and not being able to go out.”

More than a dozen farm stands, in addition to artisans, were selling food related products Sunday. They attracted quite a crowd on this opening day of the summer season, which doesn’t surprise the President of the Belchertown Farmer’s Market.

“I think it’s a wonderful way for everybody to come out and support local farmers and artisans,” Joyce Douthwright told 22News. “We get to have a little sense of community here, where everybody is kind of all on the same page. And just helping to support each other and provide wonderful fresh produce and beautiful crafts and things our artisans make here.….”

The farmers who bring their produce to this market hope for large crowds at the town common, right through the season, every Sunday morning through early October. Some come for the farm freshness, others say buying produce at a farmer’s market is a way of saving money.