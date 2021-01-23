Farmer’s market sets up shop in Northampton Senior Center Saturday

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Western Massachusetts farmers are flexible, they’ll travel to where their winter Farmer’s Market produce will attract a crowd.

The Northampton Senior Center was a perfect fit on Saturday, matching up crowds of shoppers with the products grown and packages by farmers throughout Hampden and Hampshire counties.

Judging by the number of shoppers who came by to see what they could purchase, the Senior Center was a pretty good choice for the market’s location.

“We’re trying to meet once a month, to come in and get other things, come in and get different farmers and other things,” Rowyn Davis told 22News.

The next market will be on February 13 and March 13, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

