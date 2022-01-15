Fatal car crash on Glendale Street in Easthampton

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The Northwestern District Attorney’s Office released a statement regarding a fatal car accident that took place on Glendale Street in Easthampton Friday night.

Easthampton Police are currently investigating the car crash that resulted in the death of 29-year-old Chicopee resident, Nicholas Yell.

The accident happened around 9:30 p.m. in the area of 44 Glendale St. in Easthampton. The victim was taken to Baystate Medical Center where he died from his injuries.



According to the statement shared with 22News, The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, Easthampton Police, State police assigned to the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office and state troopers with the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section and Crime Scene Services Section are all investigating the crash as well as the cause of death.

22News will continue to follow this story as more information becomes available.