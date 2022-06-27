NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A fawn was rescued from the side of the roadway in Northampton Monday morning.

According to the Northampton Police Department, Officer McLaughlin and Animal Control Officer Dawn Ubelaker were called to Loudville Road for a report of a fawn that appeared to be abandoned by its mother as it had been on the side of the road for some time.

It was determined the fawn was struck by a vehicle. She was taken to the police station and prepared to be brought to a veterinarian.

(Northampton Police Department)

Police are reminding the public to notify them if you have struck an animal while driving, that way help can be provided to wildlife as soon as possible.