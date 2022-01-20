FBI issues nationwide alert for missing UMass Amherst student Maura Murray

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – The FBI has issued a nationwide alert on the case of UMass Amherst student Maura Murray, who disappeared nearly 18 years ago.

Murray was a nursing student at the Amherst campus when she disappeared in 2004, just minutes after crashing her car off Route 112 in Haverhill, New Hampshire. She was last seen on surveillance footage earlier in the day at an ATM machine wearing a dark jacket and jeans.

Erinn Larkin hosts a podcast about the case. She and Murray were on the UMass track team, when Murray suddenly left campus, “I think the most likely thing is that she was picked up by a local who offered her help, perhaps at first, but then something bad happened and that person is most likely responsible for her disappearance.”

The FBI’s alert is part of their Violent Criminal Apprehension Program, which allows multiple agencies and different jurisdictions to share information.