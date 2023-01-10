FLORENCE, Mass. (WWLP) – There is a police presence at Bi-Qem in Florence on Tuesday.

22News received a tip about EPA agents at Bi-Qem on Nonatuck Street in Florence, which manufactures high-performing thermosets, according to their website.

22News crews could see the Northampton Police Department, the Northampton Fire Department, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), and the Massachusetts Environmental Police at Bi-Qem.

22News has reached out to the EPA for more information and will continue to update this story as soon as more information becomes available.